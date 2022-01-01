Vegetarian pizza in Woodbridge
Woodbridge restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza
Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
14845 Build America dr, Woodbridge
|X-Large Vegetarian Pizza
|$17.99
Armettas Restaurant - Daisy Reid - 4585 Daisy Reid Ave
4585 Daisy Reid Ave, Woodbridge
|16" Vegetarian Pizza (V)
|$22.95
Tomato sauce mozzarella green peppers broccoli onions mushrooms tomatoes
|12" Vegetarian Pizza (V)
|$18.95
