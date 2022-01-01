Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Woodstock

Go
Woodstock restaurants
Toast

Woodstock restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Consumer pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Napoli Pizza

135 Washington St, Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (777 reviews)
Takeout
8 Chicken Strips$10.00
4 Chicken Strips$6.00
More about Napoli Pizza
Porkies Pig Roast image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Porkies Pig Roast

2245 S Eastwood Dr, Woodstock

Avg 4.3 (636 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$7.00
More about Porkies Pig Roast
Public House of Woodstock image

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Public House of Woodstock

101 N Johnson Street, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1083 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers Kids$8.50
Chicken Fingers$11.00
More about Public House of Woodstock
Niko's Red Mill Tavern image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Niko's Red Mill Tavern

1040 Lake Avenue, Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers$11.00
5pc served with choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Finger Salad$14.00
Crisp lettuce topped with lightly fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, bacon, onion, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing
More about Niko's Red Mill Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Woodstock

Steak Sandwiches

Italian Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheese Pizza

Croissants

Map

More near Woodstock to explore

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Hampshire

No reviews yet

Marengo

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1351 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1606 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston