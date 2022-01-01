Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve curry

NU Kitchen Worcester image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

NU Kitchen Worcester

335 Chandler Street, Worcester

Avg 4.6 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Cauliflower$10.99
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, kale, pickled onions and carrots, curried cauliflower, almonds, dried blueberries, topped with garlic ginger dressing
More about NU Kitchen Worcester
Racha Thai Worcester image

 

Racha Thai Worcester

545 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
D- Vegetable Curry*$12.50
Bamboo shoots, peppers, onions, broccoli, carrots, tofu in red curry sauce.
D- Thai Curry Squash*$13.95
Chicken sauteed with zucchini, squash, butternut squash, peas and string beans in red curry sauce finished with holly basil leaves.
Green Curry*
With string beans, bamboo, peas, zucchini, green peppers, carrots and basil leaves.
More about Racha Thai Worcester
Item pic

 

Thai Corner Worcester

120 June St., Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Curry 🌶$16.00
Mango chucks in yellow curry with onion, carrot, and bell. (2*)
Panang Curry$16.00
Sliced lime leaf and garnished red peppers (2*)
Yellow Curry$16.00
Pineapple, potato, carrot, and onion. (Somewhat spicy)
More about Thai Corner Worcester

