Curry in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve curry
NU Kitchen Worcester
335 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Curried Cauliflower
|$10.99
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, kale, pickled onions and carrots, curried cauliflower, almonds, dried blueberries, topped with garlic ginger dressing
Racha Thai Worcester
545 Southwest Cutoff, Worcester
|D- Vegetable Curry*
|$12.50
Bamboo shoots, peppers, onions, broccoli, carrots, tofu in red curry sauce.
|D- Thai Curry Squash*
|$13.95
Chicken sauteed with zucchini, squash, butternut squash, peas and string beans in red curry sauce finished with holly basil leaves.
|Green Curry*
With string beans, bamboo, peas, zucchini, green peppers, carrots and basil leaves.