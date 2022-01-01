Fried pickles in Wylie
Wylie restaurants that serve fried pickles
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Wylie
330 State HWY 78, Wylie
|Fried Pickles
|$6.95
Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch.
*Please be advised that pickle chips will be subbed if pickle spears are sold out
Country Club Cafe
2260 Country Club Rd, #105, St Paul
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
These are thick sliced, breaded and a bit spicy. Served with Ranch