Fried pickles in Wylie

Wylie restaurants
Wylie restaurants that serve fried pickles

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Wylie

330 State HWY 78, Wylie

Avg 4.4 (527 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$6.95
Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch.
*Please be advised that pickle chips will be subbed if pickle spears are sold out
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Wylie
Country Club Cafe

2260 Country Club Rd, #105, St Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$7.99
These are thick sliced, breaded and a bit spicy. Served with Ranch
More about Country Club Cafe
WRAPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bold BBQ Pit

114 North Ballard Avenue, Wylie

Avg 4.3 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickles$5.00
Hand-battered and deep friend dill pickle slices.
More about Bold BBQ Pit

