Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Ypsilanti

Go
Ypsilanti restaurants
Toast

Ypsilanti restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cabo Fish Tacos$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
Pub Tacos (3)$9.00
Pub Tacos (2)$7.00
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
MAIZ Mexican Cantina image

 

MAIZ Mexican Cantina

36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4 (860 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco (1)$3.50
Award Winning Carnitas Tacos Meal$11.99
Delicious pork braised in house with oranges, onion, beer, and tequila then shredded and topped with onion, cilantro and grilled pineapple. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
Fried Cauliflower Tacos Meal$10.99
Fried Cauliflower topped with julienne radish, chipotle honey, cilantro and lime. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
More about MAIZ Mexican Cantina
Sidetrack Bar and Grill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Taco$13.25
3 double corn tortillas stuffed with Chorizo, tender steak, cilantro, fresh avocado dip, lime, and onion with a side of Salsa Verde. Served w/ side of Red Beans and Rice
Black Bean Tacos$10.50
Fish Taco$13.25
3 flour tortillas filled w/ fresh grilled Cod, spicy fresh mango-pineapple-orange salsa & pepper jack cheese. Served with red beans, rice and avocado dip
More about Sidetrack Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cabo Fish Tacos$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
More about Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town
Dolores Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Dolores Mexican Restaurant

6 S Washington St, Ypsilanti

Avg 4.3 (341 reviews)
Fish Tacos$12.00
More about Dolores Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Ypsilanti

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Cheesecake

Reuben

Strawberry Cheesecake

Chili Dogs

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ypsilanti to explore

Depot Town Ypsilanti

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Downtown Ypsilanti

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Ypsilanti to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston