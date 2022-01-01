Tacos in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti restaurants that serve tacos
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township
2122 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti
|Cabo Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
|Pub Tacos (3)
|$9.00
|Pub Tacos (2)
|$7.00
MAIZ Mexican Cantina
36 East Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Carne Asada Taco (1)
|$3.50
|Award Winning Carnitas Tacos Meal
|$11.99
Delicious pork braised in house with oranges, onion, beer, and tequila then shredded and topped with onion, cilantro and grilled pineapple. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
|Fried Cauliflower Tacos Meal
|$10.99
Fried Cauliflower topped with julienne radish, chipotle honey, cilantro and lime. Includes three of the same tacos with your choice of tortilla (soft corn, soft flour, or crunchy corn) and rice and beans. Premium sides including Street Corn, Spicy Slaw, or Quinoa salad $0.50 per side.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidetrack Bar and Grill
56 E. Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Steak Taco
|$13.25
3 double corn tortillas stuffed with Chorizo, tender steak, cilantro, fresh avocado dip, lime, and onion with a side of Salsa Verde. Served w/ side of Red Beans and Rice
|Black Bean Tacos
|$10.50
|Fish Taco
|$13.25
3 flour tortillas filled w/ fresh grilled Cod, spicy fresh mango-pineapple-orange salsa & pepper jack cheese. Served with red beans, rice and avocado dip
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town
39 E Cross St, Ypsilanti
|Cabo Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Hand-battered cod dusted with cajun seasoning and wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with house-made coleslaw, jalapeños, pineapple, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, crispy pita chips, and salsa.
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Dolores Mexican Restaurant
6 S Washington St, Ypsilanti
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00