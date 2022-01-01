Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Yuba City

Go
Yuba City restaurants
Toast

Yuba City restaurants that serve reuben

Righteous Reuben image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

10 Beach Hut Deli

1655 Colusa Hwy, Yuba City

Avg 4.6 (2265 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about 10 Beach Hut Deli
#7 Reuben image

 

West Coast Sourdough

1282 Stabler Ln Suite 600, Yuba City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#7 Reuben^
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
#7 Reuben*
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
More about West Coast Sourdough

Browse other tasty dishes in Yuba City

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Chef Salad

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Yuba City to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston