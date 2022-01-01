Chicken fajitas in Aberdeen

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Super Chicken Rico image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Super Chicken Rico - Aberdeen

690 South Philadelphia Boulevard, Aberdeen

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN FAJITA$13.99
tender chicken mixed with peppers served with two sides
More about Super Chicken Rico - Aberdeen
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse - Aberdeen

3720 Churchville Road, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Steak & Chicken Fajitas$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
More about The All American Steakhouse - Aberdeen

