Chicken fajitas in Aberdeen
Aberdeen restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Super Chicken Rico - Aberdeen
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Super Chicken Rico - Aberdeen
690 South Philadelphia Boulevard, Aberdeen
|CHICKEN FAJITA
|$13.99
tender chicken mixed with peppers served with two sides
More about The All American Steakhouse - Aberdeen
The All American Steakhouse - Aberdeen
3720 Churchville Road, Aberdeen
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
|$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.