Buffalo chicken salad in Akron

Akron restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Akron
  • /
  • Buffalo Chicken Salad

Akron restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green

3333 Massillon Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Boneless wings, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses, lettuce.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Valley Cafe

1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.59
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our honey buffalo sauce topped w/ bleu cheese on spring mix w/ tomato, then hand tossed i ranch and served w/ garlic toast.
More about Valley Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

EuroGyro

444 East Exchange St, Akron

Avg 4.1 (10974 reviews)
Takeout
Lg. Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Sm. Buffalo Chicken Salad$6.99
More about EuroGyro

