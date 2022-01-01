Garden salad in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve garden salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|Garden Salad (Large)
|$7.99
mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, and our house made croutons
|Garden Salad (Small)
|$4.25
mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, and our house made croutons
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Garden Salad
|$6.99
Crisp lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, cucumber and croutons
Theismann's Restaurant
1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria
|Garden Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, shaved red onions, garlic croutons, champagne vinaigrette. Dressing served on the side. Vegetarian
|Garden Side Salad
|$8.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, shaved red onions, garlic croutons, champagne vinaigrette. Dressing served on the side. Vegetarian