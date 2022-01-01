Garden salad in Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad (Large)$7.99
mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, and our house made croutons
Garden Salad (Small)$4.25
mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, and our house made croutons
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$6.99
Crisp lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, cucumber and croutons
More about Juliano's Pizza
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$12.00
Mixed greens lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, shaved red onions, garlic croutons, champagne vinaigrette. Dressing served on the side. Vegetarian
Garden Side Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, shaved red onions, garlic croutons, champagne vinaigrette. Dressing served on the side. Vegetarian
More about Theismann's Restaurant
Hard Times Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$6.99
Mix of chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with shredded cheddar and diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing
More about Hard Times Cafe

