Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve honey chicken

Item pic

 

KitchenCray - Alexandria

6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$25.00
2 beef patties topped with American cheese, signature sauce, and blackened shrimp on a brioche bun
More about KitchenCray - Alexandria
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Cow

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (667 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chicken Wings - Hot Honey Sriracha$12.95
8 wings / bleu cheese / Smoked wings, lightly fried, then tossed in our Hot Honey Sriracha
Smoked Chicken Wings - Honey Chipotle$12.95
8 wings / bleu cheese / Smoked wings, lightly fried, then tossed in a honey chipotle sauce
More about Holy Cow

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Fried Zucchini

Lobster Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Cupcakes

Turkey Bacon

Pies

Cake

Chef Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston