Strawberry shortcake in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
More about St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Port Side (Strawberry Shortcake)
|$5.99
More about Milk & Honey - Alexandria
Milk & Honey - Alexandria
6305 Richmond Highway, Alexandria
|Deep Fried Biscuit (Strawberry Shortcake)
|$11.00
3 deep fried biscuits (inspired by funnel cake), topped with cream cheese icing, sweet whipped cream, and fresh strawberries.