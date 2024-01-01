Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Port Side (Strawberry Shortcake)$5.99
More about St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
Item pic

 

Milk & Honey - Alexandria

6305 Richmond Highway, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Deep Fried Biscuit (Strawberry Shortcake)$11.00
3 deep fried biscuits (inspired by funnel cake), topped with cream cheese icing, sweet whipped cream, and fresh strawberries.
More about Milk & Honey - Alexandria
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake Biscuits$10.95
flaky sweet biscuits, strawberries, vanilla chantilly
More about Whiskey & Oyster

