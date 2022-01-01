Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey wraps in
Alexandria
/
Alexandria
/
Turkey Wraps
Alexandria restaurants that serve turkey wraps
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
Avg 4
(529 reviews)
Turkey Wrap
$8.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions. Served cold.
More about Juliano's Pizza
Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria
1320 Braddock Place, Alexandria
No reviews yet
Turkey Wrap
$8.00
More about Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria
