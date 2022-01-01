Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Wrap$8.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions. Served cold.
More about Juliano's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

1320 Braddock Place, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Wrap$8.00
More about Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Turkey Clubs

Chai Lattes

Key Lime Pies

Salmon Salad

Veggie Salad

Avocado Toast

Caprese Salad

Grits

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston