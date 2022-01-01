Paninis in Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Bella Panini$9.50
prosciutto, arugula, roasted tomato, and grana parmesan on ciabatta bread
The Sausage Panini$9.99
thin slices of italian sausage, grilled red onions, roasted red and yellow peppers and fontina cheese on ciabatta bread
The Burratta Panini$10.99
burratta cheese, basil pesto and tomato on ciabatta
Cortado Cafe

4543 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Melt Panini$11.00
Caprese Panini$11.00
Spicy Chicken Avocado Panini$12.00
Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

1320 Braddock Place, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Panini$9.00
