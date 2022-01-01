Paninis in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve paninis
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|The Bella Panini
|$9.50
prosciutto, arugula, roasted tomato, and grana parmesan on ciabatta bread
|The Sausage Panini
|$9.99
thin slices of italian sausage, grilled red onions, roasted red and yellow peppers and fontina cheese on ciabatta bread
|The Burratta Panini
|$10.99
burratta cheese, basil pesto and tomato on ciabatta
Cortado Cafe
4543 Duke St, Alexandria
|Veggie Melt Panini
|$11.00
|Caprese Panini
|$11.00
|Spicy Chicken Avocado Panini
|$12.00