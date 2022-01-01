Omelettes in Algonquin

Go
Algonquin restaurants
Toast

Algonquin restaurants that serve omelettes

Omelette Santa Fe image

 

SYRUP

2555 West Bunker Hill Drive, Algonquin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Omelette The Butcher$15.00
Sausage, ham off the bone, hickory smoked bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, onion and Tillamook cheddar.
Omelette Santa Fe$15.00
Hickory smoked bacon, tomato, fresh avocado, Tillamook cheddar, chives, ranchero salsa and a seasoned crema drizzle.
Omelette Mile High$14.00
Diced ham off the bone, sauteed onions, green peppers and melted Tillamook cheddar.
More about SYRUP
Burnt Toast Algonquin image

 

Burnt Toast Algonquin

2520 Bunker Hill Dr., Lake In The Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CYO Omelette$9.99
More about Burnt Toast Algonquin
Map

More near Algonquin to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston