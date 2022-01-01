Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Allentown

Allentown restaurants that serve sundaes

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES

The Udder Bar

1852 W Allen St, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Udderly Grateful Sundae of the Month - Moms Love$6.90
Our Udderly Grateful Sundae of the month is Mom's Love! Proud to donate 10% of its proceeds through the month of May to the CDP Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Recover Fund.
Come enjoy a Mom's Love layered with Chocolate Ice Cream, Strawberry Ice Cream, Strawberry Sauce Topped with Chocolate Soft Serve and Nonpareils. April showers be gone... Time for some May Flowers!
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae$5.55
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with your Favorite Ice Cream Flavor. Topped with Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream and Cherry
Large Edible Cookie Dough Sundae$7.05
Choose your favorite soft serve flavor layered with chocolate chip edible cookie dough. Topped with soft serve ice cream, chocolate sauce and rainbow sprinkles.
More about The Udder Bar
Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea Brownie Sundae$11.00
Black Tea Brownie, Housemade Thai Tea Ice Cream, Tapioca Pearls, Spiced Chocolate Sauce
More about Notch

