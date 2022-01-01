Sundaes in Allentown
The Udder Bar
1852 W Allen St, Allentown
|Udderly Grateful Sundae of the Month - Moms Love
|$6.90
Our Udderly Grateful Sundae of the month is Mom's Love! Proud to donate 10% of its proceeds through the month of May to the CDP Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Recover Fund.
Come enjoy a Mom's Love layered with Chocolate Ice Cream, Strawberry Ice Cream, Strawberry Sauce Topped with Chocolate Soft Serve and Nonpareils. April showers be gone... Time for some May Flowers!
|Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
|$5.55
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie topped with your Favorite Ice Cream Flavor. Topped with Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream and Cherry
|Large Edible Cookie Dough Sundae
|$7.05
Choose your favorite soft serve flavor layered with chocolate chip edible cookie dough. Topped with soft serve ice cream, chocolate sauce and rainbow sprinkles.