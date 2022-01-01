Sundaes in Allentown

Our Udderly Grateful Sundae of the month is Mom's Love! Proud to donate 10% of its proceeds through the month of May to the CDP Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Recover Fund.

Come enjoy a Mom's Love layered with Chocolate Ice Cream, Strawberry Ice Cream, Strawberry Sauce Topped with Chocolate Soft Serve and Nonpareils. April showers be gone... Time for some May Flowers!

