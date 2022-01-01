Chicken soup in Allston
Allston restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Pho Express - Boston
Pho Express - Boston
1 Brighton ave, Allston
|4 Chicken Noodle Soup
|$11.95
鸡肉汤粉 Sliced white meat chicken with rice noodle. Served with beansprout, basil & lime.
More about Hao Shi Guang
Hao Shi Guang
48 Harvard Avenue, Allston, Boston
|T01鸡茸玉米羹 Corn Soup with Minced Chicken
|$13.95
More about Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston - 487 Cambridge St
Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston - 487 Cambridge St
487 Cambridge St, BOSTON
|Chicken and Lemon Soup
|$6.50
Chicken breast, chicken broth, butter, lemon and served with homemade bread