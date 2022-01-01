Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Allston

Go
Allston restaurants
Toast

Allston restaurants that serve chicken soup

4 Chicken Noodle Soup image

 

Pho Express - Boston

1 Brighton ave, Allston

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Chicken Noodle Soup$11.95
鸡肉汤粉 Sliced white meat chicken with rice noodle. Served with beansprout, basil & lime.
More about Pho Express - Boston
Item pic

 

Hao Shi Guang

48 Harvard Avenue, Allston, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
T01鸡茸玉米羹 Corn Soup with Minced Chicken$13.95
More about Hao Shi Guang
Item pic

 

Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston - 487 Cambridge St

487 Cambridge St, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Lemon Soup$6.50
Chicken breast, chicken broth, butter, lemon and served with homemade bread
More about Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston - 487 Cambridge St
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup (OhnNohKhohSwae) image

 

Yoma Boston

5 NORTH BEACON ST, Allston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup (OhnNohKhohSwae)$13.25
Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup (JarZanHinGa)$13.25
More about Yoma Boston

Browse other tasty dishes in Allston

Chili

Pork Ribs

Hummus

Pork Belly

Beef Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Sandwiches

Noodle Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Allston to explore

Allston/Brighton

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Map

More near Allston to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1450 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston