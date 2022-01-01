Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (2682 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
New for the Season!
Our soon to be famous fried chicken on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our special house-made Rooster sauce. Served with Harbor potatoes and a side salad with our signature poppyseed dressing.
Available daily until sold out*
* We marinate a limited number of chicken breasts overnight to achieve the perfect flavor profile for our fried chicken. We may sell out – but if it’s gone today, it will be back tomorrow!
7 Acre BarNGrill image

 

7 Acre BarNGrill

850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich Available until 3pm$12.00
grilled chopped chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, celery, onion,
herb mayo, on a toasted croissant with lettuce and tomato
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels image

 

Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.59
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a grilled Brioche bun
The Union Restaurant image

 

The Union Restaurant

14275 Providence Rd, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.95
fried chicken, cabbage-carrot poblano slaw, pickles, chipotle mayo, served on toasted bun.
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli image

BAGELS

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli

9925 Haynes bridge rd, Johns creek

Avg 4.8 (4000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Rotissery Chicken Sandwich$11.99
