Chicken sandwiches in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5966 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
New for the Season!
Our soon to be famous fried chicken on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and our special house-made Rooster sauce. Served with Harbor potatoes and a side salad with our signature poppyseed dressing.
Available daily until sold out*
* We marinate a limited number of chicken breasts overnight to achieve the perfect flavor profile for our fried chicken. We may sell out – but if it’s gone today, it will be back tomorrow!
More about 7 Acre BarNGrill
7 Acre BarNGrill
850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton
|Chicken Salad Sandwich Available until 3pm
|$12.00
grilled chopped chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, celery, onion,
herb mayo, on a toasted croissant with lettuce and tomato
More about Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.59
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a grilled Brioche bun
More about The Union Restaurant
The Union Restaurant
14275 Providence Rd, Milton
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
fried chicken, cabbage-carrot poblano slaw, pickles, chipotle mayo, served on toasted bun.