Samosa in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve samosa

Bombay Flames - 3050 Mansell Road Suite A

3050 Mansell Road Suite A, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Samosas (2 pcs)$6.99
Flaky pastry stuffed with a mixture of potatoes, green peas, and Indian spices.
More about Bombay Flames - 3050 Mansell Road Suite A
Madras Chettinaad

4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Samosa$5.00
Deep-fried triangular shaped pastry stuffed with mixture of spiced potatoes and peas
Chat Samosa$7.00
Samosa topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes and chutneys, sweet yogurt, and chickpea noodles
More about Madras Chettinaad

