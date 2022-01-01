Samosa in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve samosa
Bombay Flames - 3050 Mansell Road Suite A
3050 Mansell Road Suite A, Alpharetta
|Vegetable Samosas (2 pcs)
|$6.99
Flaky pastry stuffed with a mixture of potatoes, green peas, and Indian spices.
Madras Chettinaad
4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta
|Vegetable Samosa
|$5.00
Deep-fried triangular shaped pastry stuffed with mixture of spiced potatoes and peas
|Chat Samosa
|$7.00
Samosa topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes and chutneys, sweet yogurt, and chickpea noodles