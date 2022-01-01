Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Alpharetta

Go
Alpharetta restaurants
Toast

Alpharetta restaurants that serve chimichangas

Catrina's Mexican Grill image

 

Catrina's Mexican Grill

5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHIMICHANGA MIXTA$11.50
Two flour tortillas, one beef and one chicken deep-fried, topped with nacho cheese and garnished with guacamole salad, served with rice or beans
CHIMICHANGA$9.99
A flour tortilla deep-fried filled with beans and your choice of beef or chicken, topped with nacho cheese and garnished with guacamole salad
LUNCH CHIMICHANGA$7.99
A flour tortilla deep-fried, filled with beef. Served with rice or beans and house made red sauce
More about Catrina's Mexican Grill
7 Tequilas Johns Creek image

 

7 Tequilas Johns Creek

10945 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Chimichanga$5.50
Chimichanga Supreme$9.99
Seafood Chimichanga$12.99
More about 7 Tequilas Johns Creek

