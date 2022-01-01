Chimichangas in Alpharetta
Catrina's Mexican Grill
5354 McGinnis Ferry Rd Suite 208, Alpharetta
|CHIMICHANGA MIXTA
|$11.50
Two flour tortillas, one beef and one chicken deep-fried, topped with nacho cheese and garnished with guacamole salad, served with rice or beans
|CHIMICHANGA
|$9.99
A flour tortilla deep-fried filled with beans and your choice of beef or chicken, topped with nacho cheese and garnished with guacamole salad
|LUNCH CHIMICHANGA
|$7.99
A flour tortilla deep-fried, filled with beef. Served with rice or beans and house made red sauce