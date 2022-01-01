Greek salad in Alpharetta
Alpharetta restaurants that serve greek salad
Minnie Olivia
10 Roswell Street, Alpharetta
|Greek Tomato Salad, Feta Cheese, Pickled Onions, Kalamata Olives, Oregano Vinagrette
|$10.00
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
|Greek Salad
|$8.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta
|Greek Salad
|$6.99
Leafy greens, Kalamata Olives, onion, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese
|Greek Salad
|$6.99
|Greek Salad
|$12.99
PIZZA • SALADS
Vincenza's Pizzeria
765 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrots feta, black olives and pepperoncini peppers.
Served with house dressing on side.
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta
|Greek Salad Half Tray
|$64.99
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
A perfect mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce,cucumbers,tomatoes,green peppers,red onion,kalamatas olives and feta cheese.
Vincenza's Pizzeria
9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta
|Sm Greek Salad
|$4.72
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green peppers, feta, black olives and pepperoncini peppers.
|Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, carrots, onion, cucumber, feta, black olives and pepperoncini peppers.