Greek salad in Alpharetta

Alpharetta restaurants
Alpharetta restaurants that serve greek salad

Minnie Olivia image

 

Minnie Olivia

10 Roswell Street, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Tomato Salad, Feta Cheese, Pickled Onions, Kalamata Olives, Oregano Vinagrette$10.00
More about Minnie Olivia
Greek Salad image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Pepperoncini & Olives
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Greek Salad image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe

5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$6.99
Leafy greens, Kalamata Olives, onion, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese
Greek Salad$6.99
Greek Salad$12.99
More about House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
Greek Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS

Vincenza's Pizzeria

765 McFarland Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.7 (1782 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrots feta, black olives and pepperoncini peppers.
Served with house dressing on side.
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
Greek Salad image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Vito's Pizza & Ristorante

3665 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta

Avg 4.4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad Half Tray$64.99
Greek Salad$8.99
A perfect mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce,cucumbers,tomatoes,green peppers,red onion,kalamatas olives and feta cheese.
More about Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
Vincenza's Pizzeria image

 

Vincenza's Pizzeria

9950 jones bridge road , suite 1100, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Greek Salad$4.72
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green peppers, feta, black olives and pepperoncini peppers.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, carrots, onion, cucumber, feta, black olives and pepperoncini peppers.
More about Vincenza's Pizzeria
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels image

 

Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grouchy's Greek Salad$10.29
Grilled chicken breast, pepperocini, crisp romaine, feta cheese, red onion, cucumbers and olives served with a side of Grouchy's Greek vinagrette
More about Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels

