Waffles in Amityville
Amityville restaurants that serve waffles
More about Brownstones Coffee Amityville
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Brownstones Coffee Amityville
55 Merrick Rd, Amityville
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.99
|Salted Caramel Waffle
|$11.99
Waffle topped with candied pecans, caramel sauce, bananas and fresh whipped cream.
|Nutella & Oreo Waffle
|$11.99
Waffle topped with nutella spread with Oreo cookie crumbles and fresh whipped cream.
More about Park Avenue Grill
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Park Avenue Grill
178 Park Ave, Amityville
|GLUTEN FREE Bourbon chicken & waffle
|$19.95
GF Belgium waffle stuffed with GF Crispy fried chicken breast , topped with a hot bacon, Bourbon syrup
|Habanero Chic & Waffle
|$17.00
Homemade waffle stuffed with fried chicken topped with a hot honey-habanero syrup
|Bourbon Chic & Waffle
|$17.00
Homemade waffle , stuffed with buttermilk fried chicken, topped with a hot bacon bourbon syrup