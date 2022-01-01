Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Amityville

Amityville restaurants
Amityville restaurants that serve waffles

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brownstones Coffee Amityville

55 Merrick Rd, Amityville

Avg 4.7 (4956 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$15.99
Salted Caramel Waffle$11.99
Waffle topped with candied pecans, caramel sauce, bananas and fresh whipped cream.
Nutella & Oreo Waffle$11.99
Waffle topped with nutella spread with Oreo cookie crumbles and fresh whipped cream.
More about Brownstones Coffee Amityville
SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Park Avenue Grill

178 Park Ave, Amityville

Avg 4.6 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GLUTEN FREE Bourbon chicken & waffle$19.95
GF Belgium waffle stuffed with GF Crispy fried chicken breast , topped with a hot bacon, Bourbon syrup
Habanero Chic & Waffle$17.00
Homemade waffle stuffed with fried chicken topped with a hot honey-habanero syrup
Bourbon Chic & Waffle$17.00
Homemade waffle , stuffed with buttermilk fried chicken, topped with a hot bacon bourbon syrup
More about Park Avenue Grill

