Quesadillas in Amityville
Amityville restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Brownstones Coffee Amityville
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Brownstones Coffee Amityville
55 Merrick Rd, Amityville
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$13.99
More about Park Avenue Grill
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Park Avenue Grill
178 Park Ave, Amityville
|Steak Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.95
Tender Sliced Steak, fajita seasoned peppers and onions with cheddar cheese. Sour cream on side
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, Bacon , Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with Chipotle ranch . Sour cream on side .
|3 Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.50
Monterrey Jack, Cheddar & shredded Mozzarella cheeses. Sour cream on side
More about Ghost Taco
Ghost Taco
178 park avenue, AMITYVILLE
|3 Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.50
Monterrey Jack, Cheddar & shredded Mozzarella cheeses. Sour cream on side
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.95
Fajita seasoned Grilled Chicken, mixed peppers & onions, cheddar cheese , sour cream on side
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, Bacon , Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with Chipotle ranch . Sour cream on side .