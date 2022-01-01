Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Amityville

Amityville restaurants
Amityville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Brownstones Coffee Amityville image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brownstones Coffee Amityville

55 Merrick Rd, Amityville

Avg 4.7 (4956 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Quesadilla$13.99
More about Brownstones Coffee Amityville
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Park Avenue Grill

178 Park Ave, Amityville

Avg 4.6 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$15.95
Tender Sliced Steak, fajita seasoned peppers and onions with cheddar cheese. Sour cream on side
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled chicken, Bacon , Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with Chipotle ranch . Sour cream on side .
3 Cheese Quesadilla$8.50
Monterrey Jack, Cheddar & shredded Mozzarella cheeses. Sour cream on side
More about Park Avenue Grill
Item pic

 

Ghost Taco

178 park avenue, AMITYVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Cheese Quesadilla$8.50
Monterrey Jack, Cheddar & shredded Mozzarella cheeses. Sour cream on side
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.95
Fajita seasoned Grilled Chicken, mixed peppers & onions, cheddar cheese , sour cream on side
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled chicken, Bacon , Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with Chipotle ranch . Sour cream on side .
More about Ghost Taco

