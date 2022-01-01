Egg benedict in Amityville
Amityville restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about Brownstones Coffee Amityville
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Brownstones Coffee Amityville
55 Merrick Rd, Amityville
|Hash & Eggs Benedict
|$13.99
Eggs how you like over toasted English muffins with Hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes. Our Hash is a mixture of our seasoned potatoes and our slow cooked corned beef.
More about Park Avenue Grill
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Park Avenue Grill
178 Park Ave, Amityville
|Gluten Free Alaskan Eggs Benedict
|$28.00
2 Perfectly poached eggs on Smoked Nova Salmon topped with wasabi hollandaise on grilled gluten free bread with side of home fries
|Gluten Free Pulled Pork Eggs Benedict
|$26.00
2 poached eggs on top of tender BBQ pulled pork, grilled GF bread over home fries with chipotle hollandaise
|Pulled Pork Eggs Benedict
|$23.00
2 poached eggs on top of tender BBQ pulled pork, grilled Texas bread over home fries with chipotle hollandaise