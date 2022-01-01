Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Amityville

Go
Amityville restaurants
Toast

Amityville restaurants that serve egg benedict

Brownstones Coffee Amityville image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brownstones Coffee Amityville

55 Merrick Rd, Amityville

Avg 4.7 (4956 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hash & Eggs Benedict$13.99
Eggs how you like over toasted English muffins with Hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes. Our Hash is a mixture of our seasoned potatoes and our slow cooked corned beef.
More about Brownstones Coffee Amityville
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Park Avenue Grill

178 Park Ave, Amityville

Avg 4.6 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten Free Alaskan Eggs Benedict$28.00
2 Perfectly poached eggs on Smoked Nova Salmon topped with wasabi hollandaise on grilled gluten free bread with side of home fries
Gluten Free Pulled Pork Eggs Benedict$26.00
2 poached eggs on top of tender BBQ pulled pork, grilled GF bread over home fries with chipotle hollandaise
Pulled Pork Eggs Benedict$23.00
2 poached eggs on top of tender BBQ pulled pork, grilled Texas bread over home fries with chipotle hollandaise
More about Park Avenue Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Amityville

Calamari

Steak Quesadillas

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Chili

Waffles

Chicken Burritos

Map

More near Amityville to explore

Farmingdale

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bellmore

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Merrick

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston