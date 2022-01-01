Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Anaheim

Go
Anaheim restaurants
Toast

Anaheim restaurants that serve sticky rice

Consumer pic

 

Luck Gai Cafe

3440 East Orangethorpe Avenue, Anaheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sticky Rice$2.95
More about Luck Gai Cafe
Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea

880 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (3742 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice (seasonal)$11.00
Fresh juicy mango with Thai sweet sticky rice and coconut cream.
More about Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea

Browse other tasty dishes in Anaheim

Rack Of Lamb

Edamame

Cobb Salad

Taquitos

Avocado Toast

Fritters

Cake

Gyoza

Map

More near Anaheim to explore

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

Garden Grove

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (970 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (734 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston