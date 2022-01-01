Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve fish tacos

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$13.00
seasoned white fish on flour tortillas with fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, chipotle tortilla strips and lime cilantro sauce | sub blackened shrimp - 15
More about Main & Market
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco Ala Carte$6.00
Fish Tacos$16.00
Two flour tortillas filled with fried or broiled flounder, topped with Mexican slaw and tartar sauce.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Sams on the Waterfront

2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Street Tacos$14.00
Lightly Fried & served with Pico de Gallo, fresco, & jalapeno crema with your choice of Bibb or Corn tortillas
More about Sams on the Waterfront
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$14.99
Today's fresh catch seared & folded into warm, homemade flour tortillas w/ chipotle aioli, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo & cotija cheese.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD TAVERN

33 West St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
More about RAMS HEAD TAVERN

