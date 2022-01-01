Fish tacos in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve fish tacos
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
seasoned white fish on flour tortillas with fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, chipotle tortilla strips and lime cilantro sauce | sub blackened shrimp - 15
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Fish Taco Ala Carte
|$6.00
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Two flour tortillas filled with fried or broiled flounder, topped with Mexican slaw and tartar sauce.
Sams on the Waterfront
2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS
|Baja Fish Street Tacos
|$14.00
Lightly Fried & served with Pico de Gallo, fresco, & jalapeno crema with your choice of Bibb or Corn tortillas
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99
Today's fresh catch seared & folded into warm, homemade flour tortillas w/ chipotle aioli, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo & cotija cheese.
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
RAMS HEAD TAVERN
33 West St, Annapolis
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00