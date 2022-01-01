Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SD Chicken Breast (Grilled)$4.00
Red Red Wine Bar image

 

Red Red Wine Bar

189B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Bites$12.00
Grilled Chicken Club image

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Club$14.00
Chargrilled chicken breast topped with bacon and provolone cheese and served on a jumbo croissant.
Red Hot & Blue image

 

Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.49
A marinated breast, grilled-to-order, with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? … ask for Memphis-style.
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sub$7.50
Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers
Banner pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

220 Harker Place, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Club$11.99
Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis image

 

Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis

112A Annapolis Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.75
Banner pic

 

Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
