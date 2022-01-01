Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve shrimp salad

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Croissant$15.00
Chesapeake shrimp salad served on a croissant with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Onions are also in shrimp salad and can not be taken out, sliced onion may be left off.
Pint, Shrimp Salad$15.00
Scoop, Shrimp Salad$6.50
Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Shrimp Salad$15.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$15.00
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD TAVERN

33 West St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$15.00
