Shrimp salad in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Main & Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Shrimp Salad Croissant
|$15.00
Chesapeake shrimp salad served on a croissant with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Onions are also in shrimp salad and can not be taken out, sliced onion may be left off.
|Pint, Shrimp Salad
|$15.00
|Scoop, Shrimp Salad
|$6.50
More about Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen
Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen
150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis
|Loaded Shrimp Salad
|$15.00
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
More about RAMS HEAD TAVERN
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD TAVERN
33 West St, Annapolis
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$15.00