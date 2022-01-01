Omelettes in Arlington Heights

Supreme Omelette image

 

Honey-Jam Cafe

2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Supreme Omelette$12.59
Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, and Jack and cheddar cheeses.
Veggie Omelette$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes. Topped with sliced avocado and goat cheese.
Build Your Own Omelette$12.59
More about Honey-Jam Cafe
Golden Brunch image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Brunch

31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.5 (2502 reviews)
Takeout
Build Your Own Omelette$8.49
Midwest Omelette$11.75
More about Golden Brunch
Create Omelette image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 East Wing St, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.4 (1237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

