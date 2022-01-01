Omelettes in Arlington Heights
Honey-Jam Cafe
2944 W. Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights
|Supreme Omelette
|$12.59
Bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, and Jack and cheddar cheeses.
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, mushroom, onion, and tomatoes. Topped with sliced avocado and goat cheese.
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.59
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Golden Brunch
31 East Golf Rd, Arlington Heights
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$8.49
|Midwest Omelette
|$11.75