Salmon rolls in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve salmon rolls

SEAFOOD

altThai

40 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights

Avg 4.8 (4310 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Salmon Rolls (4)$6.50
salmon, basil leaves with spicy mayo sauce.
More about altThai
Naomi Sushi

1309 E Rand Road, Arlington Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Blossom Roll$18.00
More about Naomi Sushi

