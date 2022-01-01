Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon rolls in
Arlington Heights
/
Arlington Heights
/
Salmon Rolls
Arlington Heights restaurants that serve salmon rolls
SEAFOOD
altThai
40 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights
Avg 4.8
(4310 reviews)
Crispy Salmon Rolls (4)
$6.50
salmon, basil leaves with spicy mayo sauce.
More about altThai
Naomi Sushi
1309 E Rand Road, Arlington Height
No reviews yet
Salmon Blossom Roll
$18.00
More about Naomi Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Arlington Heights
Custard
Quesadillas
Curry
Salmon
Country Fried Steaks
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
French Toast
Waffles
More near Arlington Heights to explore
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Schaumburg
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Des Plaines
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Palatine
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Northbrook
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
Avg 3.4
(9 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Wheeling
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston