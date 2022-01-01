Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Rosslyn

Go
Rosslyn restaurants
Toast

Rosslyn restaurants that serve egg rolls

Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1851 N. Moore St, Arlington

Avg 4 (125 reviews)
Takeout
PORK ROLL, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Pork roll (Taylor ham), eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
banner pic

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Noodles & Grill

1800 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.6 (2430 reviews)
#1 Crispy Egg Rolls (Two Pieces)$7.50
Fried rolls with shrimp, pork, onion, egg, mushroom, carrot, and noodles.
#64a. Vermicelli with Veggies Crispy Egg Roll$15.00
Bun Cha Gio Chay
#2 Veggies Egg Rolls (Two Pieces)$7.50
Fried rolls with taro, tofu, onion, egg, mushroom, carrot, and noodles.
More about Saigon Noodles & Grill

