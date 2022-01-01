Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Ashburn

Go
Ashburn restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ashburn
  • /
  • Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Ashburn restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Buffalo Wing Factory - Ashburn

43761 Parkhurst Plz # 100, Ashburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
GRILLED OR FRIED BUFFALO CHICKEN TOSSED IN
HOT SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING,
LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Ashburn
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
More about The All American Steakhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Ashburn

Taco Salad

Ceviche

Cake

Cheese Fries

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Chocolate Cake

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Ashburn to explore

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Middleburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston