Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Ashburn

Buffalo Wing Factory - Ashburn
43761 Parkhurst Plz # 100, Ashburn
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
$14.00
GRILLED OR FRIED BUFFALO CHICKEN TOSSED IN
HOT SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING,
LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION
The All American Steakhouse
43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103, Ashburn
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries