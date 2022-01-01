Enchiladas in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Los Toltecos of Broadlands
Los Toltecos of Broadlands
43150 Broadlands Center Plaza #194, Ashburn
|Enchiladas Mexicanas
|$15.99
|Enchiladas Poblanas
|$14.99
|Spinach Enchiladas
|$13.99
More about Parrandos Tex-Mex
Parrandos Tex-Mex
42830 Creek View Plaza Suite 100, Ashburn
|Grilled Chicken Enchilada
|$15.00
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around grilled chicken. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
|Spinach Enchilada
|$12.00
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around spinach. Covered with green tomatillo sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
|Beef Enchilada
|$13.50
Two corn tortillas individually rolled around beef. Covered with red chili sauce, melted Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.