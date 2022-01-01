Chicken wraps in Ashland

Go
Ashland restaurants
Toast

Ashland restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap image

 

Burger Barn

519 Main St West, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
More about Burger Barn

Browse other tasty dishes in Ashland

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Ashland to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mohawk

No reviews yet

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston