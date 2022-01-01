Peanut butter cookies in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
More about Ashland Baking Company
Ashland Baking Company
212 Chapple Ave, Ashland
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$1.25
Always a classic, our peanut butter cookies are rich chewy and delicious.
Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, salt, eggs, peanut butter, pastry flour, baking soda.
Contains: peanuts, eggs, dairy, wheat
|Peanut Butter Cookie (6 Pack)
|$6.50
Always a classic, our peanut butter cookies are rich chewy and delicious.
Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, salt, eggs, peanut butter, pastry flour, baking soda.
Contains: peanuts, eggs, dairy, wheat