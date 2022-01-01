Muffins in Ashland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Ashland Baking Company

212 Chapple Ave, Ashland

Avg 5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$3.10
Our muffin flavors change daily, so you may need to come back often to try all the variations of delicious muffins we create!
Contains: wheat, dairy. variety: *may contain nuts
Lemon Poppy Muffin$3.10
Our scone flavors change daily, but the buttery perfect texture of our quintessential scones is as dependable as the sun.
Contains: wheat, dairy, variety: *may contain nuts
Cranberry Orange Muffin$3.10
Our muffin flavors change daily, so you may need to come back often to try all the variations of delicious muffins we create!
Contains: wheat, dairy. variety: *may contain nuts
More about Ashland Baking Company
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Black Cat Coffeehouse

211 Chapple Ave, Ashland

Avg 4.9 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin - Orange Cranberry$2.95
Muffin - Lemon Poppyseed$2.95
Our muffin flavors change daily, so you may need to come back often to try all the variations of delicious muffins we create!
Contains: wheat, dairy. variety: *may contain nuts
More about Black Cat Coffeehouse

