Chicken pasta in Attleboro

Attleboro restaurants
Attleboro restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Consumer pic

 

Bliss Restaurant

711 Park Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan with Pasta$15.95
More about Bliss Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Attleboro

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuscan Chicken Pasta$20.99
Chicken breast sautéed with roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, black olives & mushrooms, finished with extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic & delicate white wine sauce.
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Attleboro

