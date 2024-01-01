Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Attleboro

Go
Attleboro restaurants
Toast

Attleboro restaurants that serve cookies

Burgundian image

 

Burgundian

55 Park St, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gingerbread Cookie Latte$0.00
Our House Latte: Espresso, Steamed Milk, Cookie Butter, Caramel, Cinnamon, & Sea Salt.
More about Burgundian
Consumer pic

 

Bliss Restaurant

711 Park Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Dough$8.99
More about Bliss Restaurant
Item pic

 

Greek Gyro - Attleboro

595 Washington Street, Attleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pita with Banana, Chocolate Nutella & Oreo Cookies$7.99
Yummy Banana, Pita, Chocolate Nutella & Oreo Cookies
[VEGETARIAN Option, Contains Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy & Wheat]
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)
Pita with Strawberries, Chocolate Nutella & Oreo Cookies$7.99
Juicy Strawberries, Pita, Chocolate Nutella & Oreo Cookies
[VEGETARIAN Option, Contains Tree Nuts, Dairy, Soy & Wheat]
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)
More about Greek Gyro - Attleboro

Browse other tasty dishes in Attleboro

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Scampi

Steak Tip Salad

Caesar Salad

Turkey Wraps

Spinach Salad

Steak Calzones

Gyro Wraps

Map

More near Attleboro to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Foxboro

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Taunton

No reviews yet

Norton

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Plainville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1511 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston