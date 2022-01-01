Aurora sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Aurora

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1708 S Chambers Rd, Aurora

Avg 4 (8866 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace image

 

Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chook for Two$29.95
Half of a Rotisserie Chicken (white and dark meat), choice of two shareable sides and one small salad.
Masher & Gravy$5.75
Classic mashed potatoes made with shallot butter and served with a side of our chicken gravy
(Mashed Potatoes are Vegetarian & GF) (Gravy contains dairy, chicken stock, flour)
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
More about Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
Rosenberg's Stanley image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Stanley

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat, Egg & Cheese$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Egg & Cheese$8.00
Two Eggs Cooked Your Way, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Dozen Bagels$21.00
More about Rosenberg's Stanley

