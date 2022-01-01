Aurora sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Aurora
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1708 S Chambers Rd, Aurora
|Popular items
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Popular items
|Chook for Two
|$29.95
Half of a Rotisserie Chicken (white and dark meat), choice of two shareable sides and one small salad.
|Masher & Gravy
|$5.75
Classic mashed potatoes made with shallot butter and served with a side of our chicken gravy
(Mashed Potatoes are Vegetarian & GF) (Gravy contains dairy, chicken stock, flour)
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, roasted vegetables, and orecchiette noodles served in our Chook Chicken Broth
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Stanley
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Popular items
|Meat, Egg & Cheese
|$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
|Egg & Cheese
|$8.00
Two Eggs Cooked Your Way, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
|Dozen Bagels
|$21.00