Burritos in Aurora

More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Handheld Spero Burrito
|$4.50
potato, egg, pork green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
|Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chicken
|$7.00
Diced chicken w/ potato, egg, pork green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
|#16 Huevos Burrito
|$13.99
A Spero's Burrito made with refried beans inside and 2 eggs anystyle on top.
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
|Machaca Style Burrito
|$8.50
Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño,
tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese. GF veggie chili and tortillas available.
|Old School Burrito
|$8.50
Potatoes, caramelized onions,
peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your
choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
More about The Chicken Shack
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Chicken Shack
6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Aurora
|Buffalo Fry Burrito
|$8.99
Bed of fries, diced chicken topped with choice of sauce, ranch and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Rocky Fry Burrito
|$8.99
Bed of fries, diced chicken, green chili and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Tacos El Metate
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos El Metate
1742 S Chambers Rd, Aurora
|Camaron Burrito**
|$12.50
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$11.99
|Pescado Burrito**
|$11.99
More about Comida at The Stanley
Comida at The Stanley
2501 Dallas Street #140, Aurora
|Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$4.00