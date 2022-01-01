Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve burritos

Sam's No.3 AURORA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Handheld Spero Burrito$4.50
potato, egg, pork green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chicken$7.00
Diced chicken w/ potato, egg, pork green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
#16 Huevos Burrito$13.99
A Spero's Burrito made with refried beans inside and 2 eggs anystyle on top.
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
Machaca Style Burrito image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Machaca Style Burrito$8.50
Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño,
tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese. GF veggie chili and tortillas available.
Old School Burrito$8.50
Potatoes, caramelized onions,
peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your
choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
More about The French Press
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Chicken Shack

6710 S. Cornerstar Way, Aurora

Avg 3.6 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Fry Burrito$8.99
Bed of fries, diced chicken topped with choice of sauce, ranch and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Rocky Fry Burrito$8.99
Bed of fries, diced chicken, green chili and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about The Chicken Shack
Tacos El Metate image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos El Metate

1742 S Chambers Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Camaron Burrito**$12.50
Al Pastor Burrito$11.99
Pescado Burrito**$11.99
More about Tacos El Metate
Comida at The Stanley image

 

Comida at The Stanley

2501 Dallas Street #140, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito$4.00
More about Comida at The Stanley
Costa Vida - Aurora image

SALADS

Costa Vida - Aurora

23870 E Smoky Hill Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.4 (1790 reviews)
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Aurora

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Kimchi

Hummus

Cheesecake

Tomato Soup

Corn Dogs

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Hibiscus Tea

Dumplings

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston