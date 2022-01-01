Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve curry

The Madras Cafe image

 

The Madras Cafe - Authentic Indian Vegetarian Cuisine

5422 S Parker Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.4 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chettinad Curry$13.45
Spicy Chettinad style preparation with mushroom, onions & traditional spices
Vendaka Kara Kuzhambu (Okra Curry)$13.45
Okra cooked in spicy tamarind sauce.
Poondu Puli Kozhlumbu ( Garlic and Tamarind Curry)$13.45
Garlic and spicy tamarind sauce curry.
More about The Madras Cafe - Authentic Indian Vegetarian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace - 2501 Dallas St

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad (1 pint)$8.50
One pint of our curry chicken salad. Pulled rotisserie chicken, coconut curry aioli, cilantro, cashews, golden raisins. Gluten Free.
Curry Chicken Sammy$9.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, coconut curry aioli, cilantro, cashews, golden raisins, cabbage, arugula on toasted sourdough.
More about Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace - 2501 Dallas St

