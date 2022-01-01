Curry in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve curry
The Madras Cafe - Authentic Indian Vegetarian Cuisine
5422 S Parker Rd, Aurora
|Chettinad Curry
|$13.45
Spicy Chettinad style preparation with mushroom, onions & traditional spices
|Vendaka Kara Kuzhambu (Okra Curry)
|$13.45
Okra cooked in spicy tamarind sauce.
|Poondu Puli Kozhlumbu ( Garlic and Tamarind Curry)
|$13.45
Garlic and spicy tamarind sauce curry.
Chook Chicken - Stanley Marketplace - 2501 Dallas St
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Curry Chicken Salad (1 pint)
|$8.50
One pint of our curry chicken salad. Pulled rotisserie chicken, coconut curry aioli, cilantro, cashews, golden raisins. Gluten Free.
|Curry Chicken Sammy
|$9.95
Pulled rotisserie chicken, coconut curry aioli, cilantro, cashews, golden raisins, cabbage, arugula on toasted sourdough.