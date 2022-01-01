Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve french fries

Sam's No.3 AURORA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips and French Fries$12.99
Big French Fries$1.99
Small Plate of French Fries$3.99
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1708 S Chambers Rd, Aurora

Avg 4 (8866 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
More about Fat Shack
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3357 reviews)
Takeout
Side French Fries$3.00
More about The French Press
French Fries image

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

13650 East Colfax Ave, Aurora

Avg 4.7 (952 reviews)
French Fries$2.50
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

