Philly cheesesteaks in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack - Aurora

1708 S Chambers Rd, Aurora

Avg 4 (8866 reviews)
Takeout
Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
More about Fat Shack - Aurora
Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A

700 South Buckley Road Unit A, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$13.79
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$13.79
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A

