Philly cheesesteaks in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Fat Shack - Aurora
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack - Aurora
1708 S Chambers Rd, Aurora
|Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
|Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
|Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
More about Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A
Taste of Philly Aurora - 700 South Buckley Road Unit A
700 South Buckley Road Unit A, Aurora
|12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.79
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
|8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak
|$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.79
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese