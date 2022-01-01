Pork belly in Aurora
Mason's Dumpling Shop- Aurora - Aurora, CO
9655 E Montview Blvd, Aurora
|Pork Belly Noodle (东坡面)
|$13.00
Stewed pork belly with baby bok choy, green onions, pickled veggies in house made chicken broth
|Pork Belly Bun (东坡肉割包)
|$6.00
Stewed pork belly, coleslaw, green onion, chili oil, and home made bun sauce
|Pork Belly Over Rice (东坡饭)
|$13.00
Stewed pork belly with baby bok choy, green onion and pickled veggie over steamed white rice