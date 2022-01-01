Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Aurora

Aurora restaurants
Aurora restaurants that serve street tacos

Sam's No.3 AURORA image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 AURORA

2580 S Havana St, Aurora

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Street Tacos$15.99
Pork Carnitas Street Taco (1)$5.00
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
Street Taco Dinner for 4 image

 

Comida Food Truck

2501 North Dallas Street, Aurora

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Taco Dinner for 4$68.00
Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad.
(Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)
Street Taco Dinner for 2$35.00
Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad.
(Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)
More about Comida Food Truck

