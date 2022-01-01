Street tacos in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve street tacos
More about Sam's No.3 AURORA
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 AURORA
2580 S Havana St, Aurora
|Steak Street Tacos
|$15.99
|Pork Carnitas Street Taco (1)
|$5.00
More about Comida Food Truck
Comida Food Truck
2501 North Dallas Street, Aurora
|Street Taco Dinner for 4
|$68.00
Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad.
(Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)
|Street Taco Dinner for 2
|$35.00
Heat & Eat Family Dinners include: Soft Corn OR Flour Tortillas, Vegetarian Black Beans OR Refried Pinto Beans, Rice and a Large Salad.
(Family Dinners are packaged for reheating in your home. Reheating instructions included. Allow 30 minute for reheating before serving)