Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Avon

Go
Avon restaurants
Toast

Avon restaurants that serve risotto

Max A Mia image

 

Max A Mia

70 East Main St, Avon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side - Risotto$9.00
asparagus
More about Max A Mia
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon image

 

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon

336 West Main Street, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Risotto$26.00
Caramelized Onions, Aged Parmesan, Crispy Mushrooms
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Avon

Browse other tasty dishes in Avon

Tiramisu

Chopped Salad

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Ravioli

Cheesecake

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Avon to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (546 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston