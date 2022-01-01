Bakersfield Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Bakersfield

Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA image

 

Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA

2681 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
40 PIECES$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
More about Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA
King Leo’s Pizza image

 

King Leo’s Pizza

6111 Niles Street, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
XL Combo$25.84
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, & Black Olives
Chef Salad$5.99
Lettuce, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
XL Meaty Meat$25.84
Pepperoni, Ham - Canadian Bacon, Salami, Sausage, Bacon
More about King Leo’s Pizza
Rock and Wings image

 

Rock and Wings

2858 niles st, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LIGHT MY FIRE SANDWICH$15.50
KIDS CHK STRIPS$8.95
LARGE BASKET OF FRIES$8.50
More about Rock and Wings

