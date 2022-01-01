Enchiladas in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Victor's Mexican Grill
Victor's Mexican Grill
1901 20th St Suite A, Bakersfield
|Grilled Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas grilled with enchilada sauce filled with melted cheese, your choice of meat and topped with any of your favorite toppings. Served with rice and beans.
|1 Enchilada Ala Carte
|$4.95
More about Mesa Mexican Grill
Mesa Mexican Grill
5523 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
|Kid's Single Meat Enchilada Combo
|$7.65
|Kid's Single Cheese Enchilada Combo
|$6.55
|Kid's Single Cheese Enchilada
|$4.35
More about Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall
Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall
9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 504, Bakersfield
|Grilled Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas grilled with enchilada sauce filled with melted cheese and your choice of meat and any of your favorite toppings. Served with rice and beans.
|1 Enchilada Ala Carte
|$4.95
1 grilled enchilada ala carte with your choice of meat and any of your favorite toppings.
More about Victor's Mexican Grill
Victor's Mexican Grill
2509 Mt. Vernon Ave Suite 101, Bakersfield
|1 Enchilada Ala Carte
|$4.95
|Grilled Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas grilled with enchilada sauce filled with melted cheese, your choice of meat and topped with any of your favorite toppings. Served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas Blancas
|$13.99
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, spinach, and mushrooms topped with a white wine sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.