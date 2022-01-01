Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Bakersfield

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Victor's Mexican Grill

1901 20th St Suite A, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas grilled with enchilada sauce filled with melted cheese, your choice of meat and topped with any of your favorite toppings. Served with rice and beans.
1 Enchilada Ala Carte$4.95
More about Victor's Mexican Grill
Enchiladas image

 

Mesa Mexican Grill

5523 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Single Meat Enchilada Combo$7.65
Kid's Single Cheese Enchilada Combo$6.55
Kid's Single Cheese Enchilada$4.35
More about Mesa Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall

9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 504, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas grilled with enchilada sauce filled with melted cheese and your choice of meat and any of your favorite toppings. Served with rice and beans.
1 Enchilada Ala Carte$4.95
1 grilled enchilada ala carte with your choice of meat and any of your favorite toppings.
More about Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall
Item pic

 

Victor's Mexican Grill

2509 Mt. Vernon Ave Suite 101, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Enchilada Ala Carte$4.95
Grilled Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas grilled with enchilada sauce filled with melted cheese, your choice of meat and topped with any of your favorite toppings. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Blancas$13.99
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, spinach, and mushrooms topped with a white wine sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Victor's Mexican Grill

