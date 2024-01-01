Funnel cake in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve funnel cake
More about Sweet Bites N Ice - 920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E
Sweet Bites N Ice - 920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E
920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E, BAKERSFIELD
|Strawberry Dream Funnel Cake
|$11.49
Fresh Strawberries, Strawberry Drizzle, & Whipped Cream
|Berry Berries Funnel Cake
|$12.99
Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberry Drizzle, Lechera, Whipped Cream, & Walnuts
|Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake
|$12.99
More about Sweet Bites N Ice - 4647 White Ln.
Sweet Bites N Ice - 4647 White Ln.
4647 White Ln., Bakersfield
|Kinder Bueno Hazelnut Funnel Cake
|$11.49
Freshly made toasty funnel cake covered with fresh strawberries, caramel, lechera, Nutella, whipped cream, ground walnuts, and kinder bueno hazelnut bars.
|Funnel Cake Gansito
|$11.49
Freshly made funnel cake topped with fresh strawberries, Gansitos, melted marshmallow, hot fudge, strawberry drizzle and whipped cream.
|Funnel Cake Berry Berries
|$12.99
Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberry Drizzle, Lechera, Whipped Cream, & Walnuts