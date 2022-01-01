Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookies in
Federal Hill
/
Baltimore
/
Federal Hill
/
Cookies
Federal Hill restaurants that serve cookies
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
Avg 4.3
(1617 reviews)
Oatmeal Cookie Latte
$5.75
More about Spoons Cafe
BRD - Federal Hill
1104 S Charles St, Baltimore
No reviews yet
Cookies & Cream Milkshake
$6.00
More about BRD - Federal Hill
