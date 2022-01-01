Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Fells Point

Fells Point restaurants
Fells Point restaurants that serve calamari

Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$12.95
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Stuffed Calamari on the Grill$15.00
This Black Olive favorite takes fresh calamari, stuffed with Manouri and feta cheese, then delicately grilled for one of our most requested small plates.
A supreme juxtaposition of taste and texture.
More about The Black Olive
Barcocina image

TAPAS

Barcocina

1629 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$12.00
Rustic Lemon Aioli, Pickled Fresno Pepper Mojo
More about Barcocina

